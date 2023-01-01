McAdam LLC Acquires 54,847 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

McAdam LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,400,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,847 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 8.5% of McAdam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $78,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $55.56 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.18 and a 1 year high of $82.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.91.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

