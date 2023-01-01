McAdam LLC Acquires 560 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 338.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 16,748 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 465.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 141,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,644,000 after purchasing an additional 116,814 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 71.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,634,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999,744 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock remained flat at $109.92 during midday trading on Friday. 4,052,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,809,961. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.73 and a 1-year high of $110.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.97.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

