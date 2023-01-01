McAdam LLC Buys 1,435 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,357,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,933. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.34. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.12 and a fifty-two week high of $73.96.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

