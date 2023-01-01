McAdam LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

McAdam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 575,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,066 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 1.4% of McAdam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. McAdam LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $12,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,125.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,800.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,840,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,945. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $30.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.13.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.