McAdam LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

McAdam LLC cut its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,849 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 19,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 3,976.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHK traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.93. The stock had a trading volume of 271,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,500. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 1-year low of $33.74 and a 1-year high of $47.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.71.

