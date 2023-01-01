McAdam LLC Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN)

McAdam LLC lifted its stake in Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC owned approximately 2.52% of Invesco India ETF worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PIN. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Invesco India ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco India ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Invesco India ETF by 69.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco India ETF during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Invesco India ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Shares of Invesco India ETF stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $21.29. The stock had a trading volume of 112,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,218. Invesco India ETF has a twelve month low of $20.91 and a twelve month high of $28.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.14.

Invesco India ETF Profile

PowerShares India Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Indus India Index (Index). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing substantially all of its assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary located in the Republic of Mauritius (the Subsidiary), which in turn invests at least 90% of its total assets in securities of Indian companies that consists of the Index, as well as American depositary receipts(ADR) and global depositary receipts (GDR) based on the securities in the Index.

