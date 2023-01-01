McAdam LLC Has $3.01 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

McAdam LLC cut its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,761 shares during the period. McAdam LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,082,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375,053 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,408,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,354,000 after buying an additional 1,108,635 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,625,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,568,000 after buying an additional 319,125 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,714,000 after buying an additional 1,735,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,242,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,649,000 after buying an additional 305,281 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,370,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,022,553. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $43.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.37.

