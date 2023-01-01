McAdam LLC Sells 8,914 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

McAdam LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 317,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,914 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of McAdam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. McAdam LLC owned about 1.16% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $19,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDYG. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 158,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 590,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,654,000 after purchasing an additional 78,670 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $800,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYG traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.34. The company had a trading volume of 115,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,217. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.49. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a one year low of $58.97 and a one year high of $82.32.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

