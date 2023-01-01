McAdam LLC Sells 976 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

McAdam LLC cut its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 146.1% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $64,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHM stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.61. 569,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,930. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $81.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.05.

