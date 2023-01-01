McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,240 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 520.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE MCD traded down $2.40 on Friday, hitting $263.53. 1,720,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,441,465. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $270.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.24. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $281.67. The firm has a market cap of $193.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 76.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Stephens assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.38.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.