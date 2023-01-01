Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 13,529 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,529 shares during the period. British American Tobacco makes up 2.1% of Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 83,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 324,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,964,000 after purchasing an additional 129,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of British American Tobacco stock remained flat at $39.98 on Friday. 1,248,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,680,853. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.01. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $35.47 and a 12 month high of $47.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About British American Tobacco

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

