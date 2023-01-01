Members Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Members Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 15.3% of Members Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Members Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $20,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 347,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,053,000 after purchasing an additional 41,731 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 43.1% in the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 17,883 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 42,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period.
Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $75.54 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $82.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.33.
