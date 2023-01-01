Members Advisory Group LLC Purchases 3,388 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Members Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 1.3% of Members Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Members Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 100.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,862,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,343 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,456,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,060 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 81.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,774,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,559 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 55.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,322,000 after acquiring an additional 718,969 shares during the period. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 1,773,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,318,000 after buying an additional 305,026 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $54.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.10 and a 200-day moving average of $54.96. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $63.39.

