Mesoblast Limited (OTCMKTS:MEOBF) Short Interest Update

Mesoblast Limited (OTCMKTS:MEOBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,500 shares, an increase of 51.3% from the November 30th total of 79,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,195.0 days.

Mesoblast Stock Performance

MEOBF opened at $0.57 on Friday. Mesoblast has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.57.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.

