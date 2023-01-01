Mesoblast Limited (OTCMKTS:MEOBF) Short Interest Update

Mesoblast Limited (OTCMKTS:MEOBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,500 shares, an increase of 51.3% from the November 30th total of 79,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,195.0 days.
Mesoblast Stock Performance
MEOBF opened at $0.57 on Friday. Mesoblast has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.57.
About Mesoblast
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mesoblast (MEOBF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.