Metadium (META) Hits Market Capitalization of $29.83 Million

Metadium (META) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 1st. One Metadium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metadium has a market cap of $29.83 million and $568,000.12 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Metadium has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar.
About Metadium
Metadium was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,687,369,624 coins. Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com. The Reddit community for Metadium is https://reddit.com/r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadiumk and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Metadium
