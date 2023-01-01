Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Purchases 115 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 55.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after acquiring an additional 11,456 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 26.2% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 46.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $2,930,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $822,848.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,186,082.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $822,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,186,082.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $4,299,832.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at $423,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218 in the last three months. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $105.29 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.70 and a fifty-two week high of $242.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.60.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.50.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

