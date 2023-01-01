Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Short Interest Update

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,200 shares, an increase of 47.8% from the November 30th total of 65,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Mid Penn Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ MPB traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $29.97. 54,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,734. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.54 and a 200-day moving average of $30.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $34.99. The stock has a market cap of $475.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Mid Penn Bancorp alerts:

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $45.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.77 million. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 22.79%. Analysts expect that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid Penn Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid Penn Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 579.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on Mid Penn Bancorp to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mid Penn Bancorp to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.