MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,400 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the November 30th total of 185,600 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

MidWestOne Financial Group Stock Performance

MidWestOne Financial Group stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $31.75. 12,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,398. The stock has a market cap of $495.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. MidWestOne Financial Group has a twelve month low of $27.17 and a twelve month high of $35.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.22.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $58.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.00 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 11.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

MidWestOne Financial Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at MidWestOne Financial Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.27%.

In other news, CEO Charles N. Reeves bought 2,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.76 per share, with a total value of $89,767.84. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at $979,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles N. Reeves purchased 1,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.48 per share, for a total transaction of $51,133.84. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,237.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles N. Reeves purchased 2,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.76 per share, for a total transaction of $89,767.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at $979,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $997,757. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,058,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,041,000 after purchasing an additional 56,530 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 641,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,499,000 after purchasing an additional 21,262 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,148,000 after purchasing an additional 15,337 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 33.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 469,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,525,000 after purchasing an additional 118,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,811,000 after buying an additional 10,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.