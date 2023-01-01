Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Short Interest Up 35.3% in December

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 360,100 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the November 30th total of 266,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HSBC raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.70.
Institutional Trading of Millicom International Cellular
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIGO. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 39.7% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,716,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,996,000 after acquiring an additional 771,890 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 71.3% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,153,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,583,000 after acquiring an additional 480,329 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 559.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 393,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 334,189 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 43.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,953,000 after acquiring an additional 126,350 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 59.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 303,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 113,050 shares during the period. 18.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Millicom International Cellular Stock Down 1.9 %
Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 20.35%.
Millicom International Cellular Company Profile
Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.
