Mirror Protocol Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. Mirror Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.48 million and $16.51 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirror Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000815 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded up 44.5% against the dollar.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol launched on December 3rd, 2020. Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mirror Protocol’s official website is mirror.finance. Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR is the governance token of Mirror Protocol, a synthetic assets protocol built by Terraform Labs (TFL) on the Terra blockchain.Mirror Protocol is decentralized from day 1, with the on-chain treasury and code changes governed by holders of the MIR token. TFL has no intention of keeping or selling MIR tokens, and there are no admin keys or special access privileges granted. The intent for this is to be a completely decentralized, community-driven project.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

