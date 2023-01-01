Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Moleculin Biotech from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Moleculin Biotech Stock Performance

MBRX stock opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.90. Moleculin Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.35.

Insider Transactions at Moleculin Biotech

Institutional Trading of Moleculin Biotech

In related news, CEO Walter V. Klemp bought 45,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,890 shares in the company, valued at $524,659.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter V. Klemp bought 22,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $25,875.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 364,890 shares in the company, valued at $419,623.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 152,713 shares of company stock worth $166,132. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

