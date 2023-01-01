Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 63,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after buying an additional 9,804 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 131,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after buying an additional 21,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 48,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mondelez International

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.5 %

MDLZ has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.94.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.65. 4,335,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,693,379. The stock has a market cap of $91.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.55. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 14.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.44%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

