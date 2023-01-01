Monero (XMR) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.67 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One Monero coin can now be purchased for approximately $146.69 or 0.00885840 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Monero has traded up 2% against the dollar. Monero has a total market cap of $2.67 billion and approximately $40.38 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,559.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.07 or 0.00423129 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00021227 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00094598 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.58 or 0.00583248 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006025 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00248570 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00222557 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,221,284 coins. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

