Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Down 2.2% Over Last Week

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $161.88 million and $3.23 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001983 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00065487 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00056795 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00024360 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007698 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000232 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 491,396,778 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

