Nano (XNO) Price Hits $0.64

Nano (XNO) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Nano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00003845 BTC on major exchanges. Nano has a total market cap of $85.15 million and approximately $554,721.83 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nano has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,618.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.17 or 0.00428265 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00021135 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.63 or 0.00894349 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00095053 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $97.42 or 0.00586228 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006020 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00249276 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

