NBC Bancorp, Inc. (NCXS) to Issue Dividend of $0.78 on January 26th

NBC Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:NCXS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, December 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.78 per share on Thursday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This is an increase from NBC Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.77.

NBC Bancorp Stock Up 1.7 %

NBC Bancorp stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. NBC Bancorp has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.18.

NBC Bancorp Company Profile

NBC Bancorp, Inc, operates as the bank holding company for National Bank of Coxsackie that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, young adult accounts, and Christmas club accounts; car/truck loans, boat/motorcycle loans, personal loans, recreational vehicle loans, farm equipment loans, camping and utility trailer loans, mortgages, construction loans, home equity loans, small business loans, commercial new building loans, building rehabilitation loans, and lines of credit; and debit and credit cards.

