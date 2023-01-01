NBC Bancorp, Inc. (NCXS) to Issue Dividend of $0.78 on January 26th

NBC Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:NCXS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, December 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.78 per share on Thursday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This is an increase from NBC Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.77.
NBC Bancorp Stock Up 1.7 %
NBC Bancorp stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. NBC Bancorp has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.18.
NBC Bancorp Company Profile
