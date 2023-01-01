Neblio Price Hits $1.30 on Top Exchanges (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. Neblio has a market capitalization of $25.72 million and $1.91 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Neblio has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for $1.30 or 0.00007867 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.38 or 0.00461377 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000194 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $495.42 or 0.02992742 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,887.51 or 0.29524427 BTC.

About Neblio

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,730,389 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io.

Buying and Selling Neblio

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

