Neo Market Capitalization Achieves $450.50 Million (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.39 or 0.00038406 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Neo has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Neo has a total market cap of $450.50 million and approximately $29.49 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About Neo
Neo (CRYPTO:NEO) is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Neo is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. The official website for Neo is neo.org. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Neo
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
