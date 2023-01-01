Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Price Performance

NEPT stock opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.38. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $19.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $3.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.59.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 149.78% and a negative return on equity of 75.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -11.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEPT. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 399,362 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

