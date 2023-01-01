NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.30-$5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.44 billion-$6.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.78 billion. NetApp also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.25-$1.35 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on NetApp from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on NetApp in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut their target price on NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays cut their target price on NetApp from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on NetApp from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.55.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $60.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.66. NetApp has a one year low of $58.08 and a one year high of $96.82.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 115.30% and a net margin of 22.52%. Equities analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $174,060.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $293,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,395,865.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $174,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetApp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,936 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in NetApp by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NetApp by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its position in NetApp by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

