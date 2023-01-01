NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN) Short Interest Update

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the November 30th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeuroSense Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 33,751 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics by 612.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Get NeuroSense Therapeutics alerts:

NeuroSense Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NRSN stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,326. The company has a current ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 11.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.85. NeuroSense Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $8.18.

About NeuroSense Therapeutics

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing treatments for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product is PrimeC, an extended-release oral formulation of a fixed dose combination of ciprofloxacin and celecoxib for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroSense Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroSense Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.