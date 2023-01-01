Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nevro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an underperform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Nevro from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Nevro in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Nevro from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Nevro from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.08.

Shares of NYSE:NVRO opened at $39.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 7.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Nevro has a 12-month low of $34.70 and a 12-month high of $93.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.71 and its 200 day moving average is $44.05.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $100.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.08 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

