Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nevro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an underperform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Nevro from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Nevro in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Nevro from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Nevro from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.08.
Nevro Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:NVRO opened at $39.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 7.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Nevro has a 12-month low of $34.70 and a 12-month high of $93.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.71 and its 200 day moving average is $44.05.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.
Nevro Company Profile
Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.
