NFT Price Down 13% This Week (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. NFT has a total market capitalization of $549,060.95 and $274.58 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NFT has traded 13% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00013783 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00037536 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00037278 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005995 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00018145 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00226713 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003873 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000093 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01532422 USD and is down -3.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $1,553.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.