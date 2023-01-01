NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 255,117 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $21,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.3% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.1% during the third quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,889 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 8.4% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 250,153 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $20,793,000 after purchasing an additional 19,301 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 7.8% during the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 34,946 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 14.6% during the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $127.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of NIKE to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.11.

NYSE:NKE opened at $117.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $167.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.56. The stock has a market cap of $183.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.14.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

