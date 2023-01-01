NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Has $723,000 Stock Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd cut its position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,244 shares during the period. KE accounts for about 0.3% of NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in KE were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in KE by 194.6% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 640,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,221,000 after acquiring an additional 423,074 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in KE by 117.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in KE by 94.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,563,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,385,000 after buying an additional 757,170 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in KE during the third quarter valued at about $2,451,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the third quarter worth about $634,000. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KE alerts:

KE Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of KE stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.96. The company had a trading volume of 8,016,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,648,795. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $24.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KE Profile

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on KE from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of KE from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.94.

(Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.