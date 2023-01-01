NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Trims Holdings in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd reduced its stake in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,316 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 12,479 shares during the quarter. Woodside Energy Group makes up approximately 0.9% of NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,273 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the second quarter worth approximately $629,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter worth $148,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the second quarter valued at $438,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

Woodside Energy Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:WOPEY traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.21. 293,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,211. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOPEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.