Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NISTF) Short Interest Update

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NISTF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,581,600 shares, a drop of 31.2% from the November 30th total of 3,752,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12,908.0 days.

Nippon Steel Price Performance

NISTF remained flat at $16.70 on Friday. 15,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,063. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average of $15.26. Nippon Steel has a 1-year low of $13.89 and a 1-year high of $18.97.

About Nippon Steel

Nippon Steel Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's steelmaking and steel fabrication business offers steel plates, sheets, and slags; bar and rod materials; structural steel; pipes and tubes; titanium and stainless products; and railway, automotive, and machinery parts for applications in automotive, energy, infrastructure, and consumer electronics markets.

