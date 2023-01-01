NKN (NKN) Price Tops $0.0800 on Exchanges

NKN (NKN) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 1st. One NKN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0800 or 0.00000482 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NKN has a market capitalization of $48.08 million and approximately $2.85 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NKN has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About NKN

NKN (NKN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 601,333,312 coins. NKN’s official message board is blog.nkn.org. The Reddit community for NKN is https://reddit.com/r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NKN’s official website is nkn.org. NKN’s official Twitter account is @nkn_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NKN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work.Proof of Relay (PoR) is a peer-to-peer sharing mechanism at blockchain level. Participants receive rewards by contributing more network resources than they consume. NKN uses Proof of Relay mechanism to guarantee network connectivity and data transmission capacity.NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NKN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NKN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NKN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

