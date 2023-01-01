NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Short Interest Update

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the November 30th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NNGRY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NN Group from €56.50 ($60.11) to €59.80 ($63.62) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NN Group from €47.00 ($50.00) to €50.00 ($53.19) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NN Group from €50.60 ($53.83) to €53.80 ($57.23) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Cheuvreux cut NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €45.00 ($47.87) target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NN Group in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.72.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NNGRY traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.37. 159,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,352. NN Group has a 12 month low of $18.77 and a 12 month high of $30.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.50 and a 200-day moving average of $21.44.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers group and individual life insurance, and pension products; non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, and disability and accident insurance; employee benefits, and health insurance products; corporate-owned life insurance products; and single premium variable annuity individual life insurance products.

