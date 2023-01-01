Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 547,900 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the November 30th total of 414,800 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 347,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Star Investment Corp. III

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSTC. Cohanzick Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 421.9% during the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 11,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,031,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,079,000 after acquiring an additional 55,558 shares during the period. RP Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 770,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after acquiring an additional 52,776 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,008,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,875,000 after acquiring an additional 193,764 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 132.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 232,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 132,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NSTC remained flat at $10.05 during midday trading on Friday. 266,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,930. Northern Star Investment Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.88.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III Company Profile

Northern Star Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of direct-to-consumer and digitally-disruptive e-commerce spaces.

