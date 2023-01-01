NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) Short Interest Down 29.5% in December

NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the November 30th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

NS Solutions Stock Performance

NS Solutions stock remained flat at $28.21 during mid-day trading on Friday. NS Solutions has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $28.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on NS Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

About NS Solutions

NS Solutions Corporation provides information technology solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers business and information system consultation services; and plans, designs, develops, implements, operates, and maintains information systems. It also develops, manufactures, and sells software and hardware; and provides outsourcing services using information technology.

