Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Short Interest Down 21.3% in December

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the November 30th total of 61,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 701,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of JPS stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.80. 1,036,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,146. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day moving average is $7.10. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $9.77.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund

About Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

