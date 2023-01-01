NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Short Interest Up 33.6% in December

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 426,300 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the November 30th total of 319,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 67.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.75 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

OTCMKTS:NUVSF traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.18. 31,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,675. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average of $8.69. NuVista Energy has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $11.59.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

