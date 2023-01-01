Ocean Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman makes up approximately 1.5% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,562,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,140,714,000 after acquiring an additional 339,889 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,325,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,506,692,000 after acquiring an additional 596,760 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,087,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,380,895,000 after acquiring an additional 49,004 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,304,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $624,481,000 after acquiring an additional 15,545 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,290,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $617,802,000 after buying an additional 567,520 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOC stock opened at $545.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $364.62 and a 52-week high of $556.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $529.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $495.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.62.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.20). Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $540.36.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

