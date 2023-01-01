Ocean Capital Management LLC Has $384,000 Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Ocean Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in DocuSign by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after buying an additional 2,917,683 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in DocuSign by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after buying an additional 3,193,727 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,186,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,368,000 after buying an additional 58,555 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,329,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,655,000 after buying an additional 1,286,400 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,257,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,829,000 after purchasing an additional 34,448 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on DOCU shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet downgraded DocuSign from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on DocuSign from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.64.

DocuSign Price Performance

DOCU stock opened at $55.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.86 and a 200-day moving average of $56.20. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $157.37.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $645.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Featured Articles

