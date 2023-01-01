Ocean Capital Management LLC Sells 361 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Ocean Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,158 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Splunk comprises about 0.5% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its position in Splunk by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,086 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $243,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,545 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Splunk by 984.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 818,324 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $72,389,000 after purchasing an additional 742,850 shares during the last quarter. XN LP purchased a new stake in Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,262,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Splunk by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $855,038,000 after purchasing an additional 628,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,924,085 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $435,585,000 after acquiring an additional 566,899 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPLK. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $115.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $132.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Splunk Price Performance

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $88,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,835,847.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPLK stock opened at $86.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.55. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $150.79.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The software company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $929.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.91 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Further Reading

