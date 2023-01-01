OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Short Interest Down 19.8% in December

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 767,500 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the November 30th total of 957,400 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 274,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

OceanFirst Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $21.25. The stock had a trading volume of 129,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,907. OceanFirst Financial has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.86.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $111.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

OceanFirst Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

OCFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $410,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 20,530 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 102,266 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 25,817 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

