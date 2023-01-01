Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the November 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Performance

OPINL stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.45. 17,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,975. Office Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.39 and a fifty-two week high of $27.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.83.

Office Properties Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3984 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%.

