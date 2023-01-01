OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the November 30th total of 33,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 46,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OFS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 22,737 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 73,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 6,989 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of OFS Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

OFS Capital Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of OFS Capital stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. OFS Capital has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $13.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.16.

OFS Capital Increases Dividend

OFS Capital ( NASDAQ:OFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. OFS Capital had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $13.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 million. Equities research analysts forecast that OFS Capital will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.82%. This is a boost from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 230.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of OFS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

