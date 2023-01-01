OKB Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $23.58 Million (OKB)

OKB (OKB) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. OKB has a market cap of $1.63 billion and $23.58 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OKB has traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OKB token can currently be bought for approximately $27.16 or 0.00163521 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About OKB

OKB launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OKB is https://reddit.com/r/okx. OKB’s official Twitter account is @okx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OKB is www.okx.com.

Buying and Selling OKB

According to CryptoCompare, “OKB token is the native OKX exchange token and an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. It allows users to Save up to 40% on trading fees, Get passive income with OKX Earn, Participate in Jumpstart token sales of crypto projects.OKB is issued by OK Blockchain Foundation. OKX team limit the total OKB supply to 300 million and burn tokens to keep the value high. You can spend OKB to get benefits on OKX and enjoy the services of OKX ecosystem partners, including Ledger Vault, Coinomi, and Cryptohopper.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

